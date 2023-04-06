How a tax extension could delay your business loan 

About 19 million individuals and businesses filed for an extension on their tax returns last year, many due to unexpected circumstances such as IRS backlog delays. No matter the reason, filing for an extension only gives you more time to file, not to pay, which can put you at risk of overpayment, or hefty late payment fees if you underpay based on your estimation.

In addition to these risks, filing for a tax extension can also affect a business’s ability to get financing. If you’re planning to apply for a business loan this year, understand the impact an extension could have so you can keep your finances on track.

While every institution is different, most traditional lenders and banks look at profit and debt service coverage ratio, or DSCR, as key factors in determining a business’s ability to repay a loan. Profit is revenue minus expenses, while DSCR speaks to a business’s ability to take on new debt while covering current debt obligations.

Because tax returns are the most common place where businesses report revenue and profit, they are crucial documents when a lender is determining whether to approve a business loan application.

Many lenders simply will not move forward without a business’s most recent tax returns, but even if a lender is willing to underwrite based on older tax returns and financial statements, it may skew the financial picture you’re painting.

“Banks usually take the average of the most recently filed two years of returns, so if you had a strong year in your business, you’ll want to ensure that income is counted,” says Anjali Jariwala, a certified financial planner and founder of FIT Advisors, a financial planning firm, in an email.

A lender may review internally prepared or interim financial statements like balance sheets or profit and loss statements to get an idea of the state of the business, but “they are not going to be able to include that income until the tax return is filed,” Jariwala says.

Additionally, lenders may view an extension as an issue of credibility, according to Samuel Fuentes, a bank executive with over seven years of experience in business lending. “If there is no urgency to file taxes, then some banks view this as the company trying to work the numbers to pay less taxes, or perhaps as irresponsibility with money management,” Fuentes says in an email. Read the full story.