Baton Rouge waiting for possible impact from Hollywood writers strike

Late-night TV shows including The Tonight Show and The Daily Show will begin airing reruns Tuesday as unionized screenwriters soured by diminished pay in the streaming era went on strike for the first time in 15 years.

Some 11,500 film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America put down their pens and laptops after failing to reach a new contract with the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies.

The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits.

Film Baton Rouge Executive Director Katie Patton Pryor says the strike shouldn’t halt any ongoing projects in Louisiana.

“The writers’ strike is something we saw coming, and was to be expected after a big industry shift,” Pryor says. “Now we will just be sitting tight to see what happens next.”

Late-night television was the first to feel the fallout of the guild’s strike, just as it was during the 2007 writers strike that lasted 100 days.

All of the top late-night shows have made plans for reruns through the week.

NBC didn’t immediately comment on plans for Saturday Night Live. The sketch show is scheduled to air a new episode Saturday hosted by Pete Davidson. Read more.