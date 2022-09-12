Holiday shopping starting earlier this year because of inflation 

Though summer is still not officially over, consumers are already getting started on their holiday shopping, which means small businesses and retailers need to be ready for a different end-of-year rush than usual, Inc. reports.

Inflation is driving 37% of customers to buy holiday gifts earlier this year, according to a survey by Salesforce.

While customers typically do the majority of their holiday shopping closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that may not be the case this year, says Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School.

Not only is inflation driving a fear among shoppers that prices may increase closer to the December holidays, but lingering supply chain issues raise concerns about shelves being adequately stocked in the next three months, Cohen says: “Everybody’s got a variety of motivations to shop early.”

Read the full story, which includes advice for small businesses on how to plan for this fall (subscription).