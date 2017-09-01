HNTB selected to create master plan for Baton Rouge stormwater

East Baton Rouge officials have selected HNTB, a national engineering firm with a branch in Baton Rouge, to create a comprehensive stormwater master plan for the parish.

The move comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of massive flooding in Baton Rouge that raised concerns over drainage and stormwater issues in the region. The plan is also being developed amid swirling questions over how coastal and low-lying regions, especially in the south, will handle increasingly dangerous weather patterns.

“The widespread flooding that occurred last year exposed the need to address current conditions as well as solutions,” says Bryan Jones, HNTB’s Gulf Coast deputy office leader.

Daily Report has the full story.