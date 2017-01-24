Higher than average sale prices for some flooded Baton Rouge homes baffles appraiser

As more and more insurance money pours into Baton Rouge following the August flood, many of the homes that were flooded and repaired appear to be selling at prices at or above their previous market value.

Appraiser Bill Cobb of Accurate Valuations Group has analyzed 40 sales of flooded homes in the area that closed between September and today, based on data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors and MLS. Cobb found 72% of repaired homes had no discount because they were flooded.

In fact, those homes sold for around $10 per square foot more than the median sales price of homes in the respective subdivision before the flood.

“Does today’s buyer understand if they’re overpaying for a home? I don’t believe they do,” Cobb says in an email to Daily Report. “I scratch my head on some of these sales prices and generally decline the assignment if I can’t support the sales price.”

Daily Report has the full story.