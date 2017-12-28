Here’s why this year’s property tax bill doesn’t show where your money is going

Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish won’t get a breakdown on where their taxes are going this year after a software upgrade inadvertently consolidated much of the information on property tax bills.

Brian Wilson, the parish tax assessor, says he decided to upgrade his office’s software this year, making the bills far less detailed and resulting in “a few” calls from rankled property owners. He plans to update the system next year to include the breakdown of which millages apply to each property and how much they cost.

“We got a few (calls from upset taxpayers). The only thing I can tell them is all the millages and those detailed descriptions are on our website. It just didn’t get put on the bill this year,” Wilson says. “We were going to (change it) regardless whether I got one call or 20 calls. People want to see where their money is going, and I think they should.”

Daily Report has the full story.