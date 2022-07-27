Here’s where young adults who leave the Capital Region are going

Houston, Dallas and Atlanta, in that order, are the most popular destinations for young adults from the Baton Rouge area who move out of Louisiana, according to a U.S. census report.

However, New Orleans is the most popular destination overall, attracting 4.1% of local young adults. While most of this cohort stayed in the region, about 7.6% moved elsewhere in Louisiana, while 14% moved to other states.

“Baton Rouge is the top destination for the larger metros within the state,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president for business intelligence with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, adding that 6.2% of New Orleans residents in the age group moved to Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge is home to the main campus of the state’s largest university, which likely has a lot to do with local in-migration patterns.

The report shows where individuals born in 1984 through 1992 moved between childhood (as measured by their location at age 16) and young adulthood (as measured by where they lived at age 26).

Other highlights from the report include:

The Capital Region’s young-adult retention rate of 79% exceeds that of many competitor cities, including Houston (77%), Birmingham (74%), Dallas (71%) and New Orleans (70%).

One out of every four young adults who leaves doesn’t go very far, moving to either Lafayette or New Orleans. This group could be a prime audience for talent attraction efforts.

Houston is the top source for young adults who move to the Capital Region, though Baton Rouge doesn’t gain as much as it loses to the larger city.

Baton Rouge attracts a higher proportion of high-income people than from other income levels, which Fitzgerald attributes in large part to the petrochemical sector. Higher-income people are more mobile in general.