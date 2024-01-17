Here’s what we know about BREC’s next master plan

A new 10 year master plan for BREC—Imagine Your Parks 3—likely will be completed this summer, Superintendent Corey Wilson says.

The system collected data and public input last year and currently is in phases two and three of a five-phase process to draft a new plan.

Priorities for this round are equity, safety and security, and scalability, Wilson says. Early last year, BREC hired Agency Landscape + Planning, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at a fee of $400,000 to help create a blueprint.

“We want to be able to offer more and better stuff while still taking care of the stuff we have,” Wilson says. “We have to balance that challenge. We know there are areas that don’t have quality access to facilities.”

Included in Imagine Your Parks 3 are business plans for the park system’s more commercial facilities, such as the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center and Farr Park Equestrian Center.

Once consultants complete the initial draft, the public will have an opportunity to give its input.

The master plan comes as BREC is preparing this fall to ask voters to renew its capital improvement tax. Two of the three taxes that fund BREC, which saw record attendance in 2022 and was named the best large parks system in the country, expire this year. Property owners currently pay 14.4 mills to support the system; the enabling statute contains an 18 mill cap.

“We have to have a plan on how we would spend those dollars,” Wilson says. “When you have so many competing needs, you need a plan in place.”