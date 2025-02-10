Here’s what the newly formed Leaders for a Better Louisiana is planning

In January, two of Louisiana’s most influential public policy advocacy groups—the Committee of 100 for Economic Development and the Council for a Better Louisiana—merged to form Leaders for a Better Louisiana, a nonprofit with a stated goal of driving economic growth and increasing opportunities in the Bayou State.

Speaking to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Better Louisiana CEO Adam Knapp discussed the new organization’s overarching goals and its focus areas for 2025.

“The vision is to transform Louisiana into a dynamic, future-ready economy that offers every citizen and business the opportunity to thrive,” Knapp said.

So, which policy areas is Better Louisiana keeping an eye on this year?



Education

Education appears to be a cornerstone of Better Louisiana’s agenda. Both C100 and CABL played a role in shaping Louisiana’s new education accountability formula, which will go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year. Going forward, Better Louisiana plans to advocate for the successful implementation of that formula and ensure that it leads to measurable improvements in student outcomes. Expanding apprenticeship and internship opportunities for high school students will also be a key focus area, according to Knapp.

“A lot of our education indicators are moving in the right direction, and that needs to continue,” Knapp said.

Economic development

Better Louisiana is closely following the drafting of Louisiana Economic Development’s new strategic growth plan, the first such plan in 16 years. The strategy is to establish long-term economic goals for the state and identify target growth industries. After it’s completed sometime in March, Knapp expects Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Legislature to look at replacing the recently sacrificed Quality Jobs program with a new incentive program built upon those goals.

Insurance

Rising insurance rates—particularly when it comes to auto and property insurance—have become a major concern for businesses and residents alike. According to Knapp, the insurance crisis should be regarded as one of the most pressing economic development challenges facing the state, as more and more businesses will be forced to relocate or shutter if costs continue to rise.

Infrastructure

Last year, the Landry administration brought in outside research partners to draft a report on how the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development could be optimized, and a couple of weeks ago, the DOTD released its analysis of and response to that report. Better Louisiana is “eagerly digging into those reports,” Knapp said, to assess potential policy recommendations.

Workforce

Louisiana ranks 43rd in the nation when it comes to labor force participation. If the state were to perform only at the national average, it would have 140,000 more residents participating in its workforce.

“We’re really excited that the state has been taking into account a lot of the data, especially as it relates to labor force participation, and trying to think about what it means to have more of our residents who are [currently] on the sidelines of the economy actively participating in the economy,” Knapp said.