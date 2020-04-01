One worry down: Beer, wine, spirits continue to flow

If a nightly glass of wine or two is helping take the edge off your pandemic-induced anxiety, you might be wondering if potential supply chain disruptions are a threat to your fix.

After all, northern California, the heartland of domestic wine production, has been hard hit by the coronavirus, and wine-producing countries in Europe like France, Spain and Italy are under strict lockdown orders in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

But local retailers say they’re well stocked for the foreseeable future.

“Everything we’ve needed to order we’ve been able to get,” says Jim Wallace, manager of Martin Wine Cellar, which is able to operate as an essential business because it sells food and beverages. “If anything, the reps are trying to sell extra inventory because they’ve lost a lot of their restaurant customers, so it’s kind of balanced out.”

Martin’s, which has two locations in Baton Rouge, has continued to see some walk-in traffic over the past couple of weeks but has shifted primarily to delivering orders placed online, Wallace says.

“There was a huge influx of orders the first couple of weeks, but now business is about what it normally is,” Wallace says.

Supermarkets, which have seen runs on staples like bread and meat, as well as toilet paper and cleaning supplies, say their sales of alcoholic beverages also are strong, but demand is not in danger of outstripping supply.

“Obviously sales have gone up if people are staying home,” says Blaise Calandro of wine sales at his two Calandro’s Supermarket locations. “One of the cures to stir crazy is having your supply of alcohol on hand, so the demand has picked up a little bit but it’s not like the beginning when people were panic buying bread, meat and toilet paper.”

The state’s nearly 40 craft breweries are continuing to produce and sell their signature beers as well, and those that have the ability to sell bottled and canned products in local supermarkets are doing OK, says Cary Koch, executive director of the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.

“During this time, alcohol sales are high, as you would probably figure,” he says. “People are buying food and groceries more than ever since they’re not able to go out, so that’s helped.”

But most craft breweries have seen sales plummet because the bars and restaurants that comprise the bulk of their customer base are closed.

“To-go sales are keeping us alive but it’s not making up for having the bars and restaurants closed, and some of our breweries only do on-premise sales so they’ve had to completely shutter,” Koch says. “Our members are small businesses and we’re already on tightropes. We know some breweries will close after this.”