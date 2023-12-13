Wednesday, December 13, 2023 BusinessInsider Here’s how one law firm is using AI in Baton Rouge By Holly Duchmann - December 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Local law firm Kean Miller recently adopted a policy for its attorneys regarding the use of artificial intelligence technologies for work. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in