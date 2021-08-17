Here are the latest Baton Rouge events canceled or postponed due to COVID

Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records, with a total of 3,012 people hospitalized as of this afternoon.

As the delta variant continues to spread at an alarming rate, event cancellations continue to be announced, as well. 225 Daily is monitoring what’s been canceled, postponed and what’s still on for fall.

Postponed

• Best Dressed Ball

Original date: Aug. 14

Status: Rescheduled to Oct. 29

• Live After Five

Original date: Season starting Aug. 20

Status: Postponed until further notice

• Bandito Food & Music Festival

Original date: Aug. 21

Status: Postponed

• Movies and Music on the Lawn–August edition

Original date: Aug. 21

Status: Postponed

• Jambalaya Festival

Original date: Aug. 27-29

Status: Rescheduled to May 27-29, 2022

• Fête Rouge

Original date: Aug. 27

Status: Rescheduled to Nov. 14

• Arts Council’s MPAC and grand opening

Original date: Sept. 30

Status: Rescheduled to Jan. 20, 2022

• Fifolet Halloween Festival

Original date: Oct. 23 (costume ball) and Oct. 30 (parade)

Status: Canceled, but the organization will host a reverse parade

Going virtual

• BREADA’s Farm Fête

Original date: Sept. 30

Status: Same date but virtual

• Louisiana Art & Science Museum annual gala

Original date: Oct. 8

Status: Same date but virtual

• Louisiana Book Festival

Original date: Oct. 30

Status: Same date but virtual

Still on

• Ebb & Flow Festival

Dates: All month long through September

• Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Date: Sept. 18

• Sunday in the Park

Dates: Sept. 19 to Nov. 7, 2-5 p.m.

• ‘Broadway in Baton Rouge’

Dates: Nov. 30, 2021, to June 6, 2022

See the list from 225, which will be updated as events change. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.