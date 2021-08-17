Here are the latest Baton Rouge events canceled or postponed due to COVID

Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records, with a total of 3,012 people hospitalized as of this afternoon.
As the delta variant continues to spread at an alarming rate, event cancellations continue to be announced, as well. 225 Daily is monitoring what’s been canceled, postponed and what’s still on for fall.
Postponed
• Best Dressed Ball
Original date: Aug. 14
Status: Rescheduled to Oct. 29
• Live After Five
Original date: Season starting Aug. 20
Status: Postponed until further notice
• Bandito Food & Music Festival
Original date: Aug. 21
Status: Postponed
• Movies and Music on the Lawn–August edition
Original date: Aug. 21
Status: Postponed
• Jambalaya Festival
Original date: Aug. 27-29
Status: Rescheduled to May 27-29, 2022
• Fête Rouge
Original date: Aug. 27
Status: Rescheduled to Nov. 14
• Arts Council’s MPAC and grand opening
Original date: Sept. 30
Status: Rescheduled to Jan. 20, 2022
• Fifolet Halloween Festival
Original date: Oct. 23 (costume ball) and Oct. 30 (parade)
Status: Canceled, but the organization will host a reverse parade
Going virtual
• BREADA’s Farm Fête
Original date: Sept. 30
Status: Same date but virtual
• Louisiana Art & Science Museum annual gala
Original date: Oct. 8
Status: Same date but virtual
• Louisiana Book Festival
Original date: Oct. 30
Status: Same date but virtual
Still on
• Ebb & Flow Festival
Dates: All month long through September
• Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Date: Sept. 18
• Sunday in the Park
Dates: Sept. 19 to Nov. 7, 2-5 p.m.
• ‘Broadway in Baton Rouge’
Dates: Nov. 30, 2021, to June 6, 2022
