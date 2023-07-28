Heat wave also driving up prices at the pump

As temperatures soar across the country, gas prices are following suit, according to USA Today.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 13 cents last week to $3.71, an eight-month high, according to AAA motor club.

Higher pump prices are mostly attributed to steadily increasing oil prices since oil accounts for almost half the cost of a gallon of gas, but this summer’s heat wave blanketing the country has only further boosted pump prices, some experts say. Extreme heat prevents refineries, which convert oil into usable products like gasoline, from running at full capacity. Read the full story.