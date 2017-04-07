Head Health Network, partnering with LSU Tigers, wins PitchBR

File photo

Head Health Network, a local company that installs sensors in helmets to detect and monitor student-athletes for concussions, won the top prize at Thursday evening’s PitchBR competition, the organization’s first entrepreneurial event of the year.

“The recognition is great because we’ve been working on this for a long time,” HHN President Curtis Cruz said. “We’re on a great mission and we care about what we’re doing and it helps a lot of kids, a lot of families, a lot of schools. It was unexpected, but exciting.”

HHN—which began as a research project between Marucci Sports, Marucci’s Medical Advisory Board and advanced sensor technology PatientTech—bested two other companies, ImproveMyGun.com and Kinesics, to claim the $1,000 prize.

The startup is already making an impact on the sports world, counting the LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M football teams, as well as a host of youth and high school squads, among its many partners. The technology comes at time when sports-related concussions and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, among NFL players are consistently making cable and newspaper headlines.

