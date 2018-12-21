Haynie named new LSU executive vice president and provost

Stacia Haynie has been tapped to serve as the LSU’s next executive vice president and provost, pending approval by the university’s board of supervisors, LSU announced this afternoon.

Haynie has been at LSU for nearly 30 years and currently serves as LSU interim executive vice president and provost.

LSU conducted a national search to fill the position and four candidates visited campus in November for interviews and open forums with students, faculty and staff. Former Executive Vice President and Provost Richard Koubek left LSU this summer to take over as president at Michigan Technological University.



Haynie joined the Department of Political Science in 1990, and previously served as dean of the College of Humanities & Social Sciences before being named interim executive vice president and provost in April.

The executive vice president and provost serves as the chief academic affairs officer for the LSU Board of Supervisors and all of its campuses and institutions and serves as the provost for the LSU campus. At the flagship campus, the executive vice president and provost is the chief operating officer, acts as the chief administrative officer in the absence of the president, and oversees all instruction, student support, enrollment management and research.

Read the full announcement.