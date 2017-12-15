Hanley’s preparing to make big pitch on CNBC’s ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’

Baton Rouge-based Hanley's salad dressings will arrive in Louisiana Wal-Mart stores in April. (File photo)

Hanley’s Salad Dressing is poised to go big time with an appearance early next year on CNBC’s “Billion Dollar Buyer.”

The popular reality TV show is hosted by billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, who gives two small businesses an opportunity to impress him and compete for his business in each episode. The winner gets a deal to sell him their product, which Fertitta will test market in some of his 600 restaurant, hotel and entertainment properties, including Mastro’s and Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rainforest Café, Landry’s Seafood and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Fertitta and his CNBC production crew spent several days in September in Baton Rouge, filming Hanley’s operation at the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, interviewing the company’s husband-and-wife owners, Richard and Kate Hanley, and tasting all 10 of the company’s dressings. The Hanleys then flew to Houston to make their pitch to Tilman.

