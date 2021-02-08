Monday, February 8, 2021 BusinessInsider Growing visual effects business a bright spot for Baton Rouge film industry By Stephanie Riegel - February 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print While the COVID-19 pandemic shut down film and television production around the country for much of 2020, the local industry saw an uptick in the amount of post-production work that is done here. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in