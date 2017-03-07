More green space on the way in downtown Baton Rouge

(File photo)

The Downtown Development District will celebrate the groundbreaking Wednesday at City Hall Plaza of the third component of the downtown Central Green, a unified system of green spaces near the City Hall complex, Old State Capitol, North Boulevard Town Square and the Mississippi River levee.

The Central Green was a recommendation of Plan Baton Rouge II, the master plan for downtown, and has been in the works for several years. Its $4.9 million price tag is paid for with funds generated by state sales tax rebates.

The latest phase of construction on the Central Green is expected to take most of the year to complete and will accomplish several things that will be readily apparent to downtown patrons, according to Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer.

Among them: It will connect North Boulevard Town Square to Repentance Park, allow the Galvez Stage to be used from both the north and south sides, add lighting to The Crest sculpture, and cover the B-1 parking area of City Hall with a new dance floor and green space.

Daily Report has the full story.