Green Heart Meals moving headquarters and commissary to Gonzales

Ready-to-eat meal provider Green Heart Meals is moving its headquarters and commissary to Gonzales, which is set to open next week.

The company is moving from Lafayette into a 7,000-square-foot building on Ruby Avenue in Gonzales to house its growing team and scale up operations.

Owners Michael Nguyen and Michael Scarbrough say the new kitchen will allow them to grow their team to 30 people. Additionally, they are also seeking Food and Drug Administration certification for the new commissary, which they say is the next step toward shipping Green Heart Meals nationwide.

But for now, Scarbrough says the company’s main focus is to increase its local deliveries and strengthen its presence in the Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish markets. The owners are also evaluating several new Grab-N-Go locations where customers can pick up their orders in person, which they plan to open by the end of the year.

Plans also include forming a creative team that can develop vegetarian options and offer more seasonally inspired meals. A premium line of meals is also in the works, which will feature special ingredients like organics and grass-fed beef.