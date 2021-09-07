Gov. Edwards signs proclamation ensuring hotel rooms for emergency personnel

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on Monday ensuring emergency personnel like first responders, health care employees and utility workers have hotel rooms to stay in while assisting affected Louisiana residents and repairing infrastructure.

Under the proclamation, Louisiana hotels and motels are authorized to cancel any reservations that would result in displacement of the workers.

Baton Rouge hotels are currently booked—some through the end of the month—with evacuees from affected parishes and emergency personnel. The Renaissance Hotel, Hotel Indigo, Courtyard Marriott and Hampton Inn are full for at least the next few weeks.

Since New Orleans may not fully regain power for weeks, many of the guests in Baton Rouge hotels are expected to be there for an extended period of time.

Visitors planning to travel in Louisiana for reasons unrelated to hurricane response should check with their hotels before traveling to make sure their rooms are not being used to house this emergency workforce.