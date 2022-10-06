Gov. Edwards allocates $270M in federal money for local bridges in state 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that more than 500 local bridges in Louisiana will be eligible for $270 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Louisiana will receive approximately $1 billion over the next five years from the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Formula Program.

The Edwards administration has allocated $270 million for repairing and replacing off-system bridges, defined as bridges on city or parish roadways and not state highways. Louisiana has more than 4,700 of these bridges.

“The ability to fully fund these bridge projects will benefit thousands of residents across the state of Louisiana, many of them in rural areas,” Edwards said in a statement.

The money will be allocated to each of the nine state Department of Transportation and Development districts. It will be up to local officials to determine which eligible bridges will be repaired or replaced. The number of eligible bridges may change and not all eligible bridges will be rehabilitated. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.