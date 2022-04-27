Wednesday, April 27, 2022 BusinessInsider GolfSuites opening in May on Siegen Lane as Topgolf competitor By Julia-Claire Evans - April 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) GolfSuites, a high-tech driving range, will open May 10 on Siegen Lane in the former Caddyshack Driving Range space. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in