Go behind the scenes with Garth Brooks before his sold-out Tiger Stadium show 

Garth Brooks never considered himself a “cool kid.” As the best-selling artist in the U.S.—and with countless awards and broken records to his name—that may be hard to believe. But it’s true. He’s still in disbelief that younger generations look up to him like he looked up to Merle Haggard and Hank Williams. He finds it hard to put himself in a category with these country greats.

Still, for a guy who has played for thousands of people across the world, you’d think by now he’d consider himself a seasoned pro. On the eve of his Tiger Stadium debut, though, he was a little nervous, afraid of disappointing the crowd.

“You don’t win until you play the game,” he said the day before the big show. “The last thing I want to do is come out and disappoint 100,000 people. So my job is to keep that from happening all night.”

In fact, 102,000 tickets were claimed for this sold-out stop on the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. LSU hosted the second-largest stadium show in the U.S. No pressure, right? Nervous or not, the historic significance of this show had Brooks fired up when 225 magazine interviewed him for this month’s cover story. Check out the story here.