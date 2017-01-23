Gladney, BancorpSouth settle lawsuit over Greens at Millerville

Developer Windy Gladney has settled his lawsuit with BancorpSouth. (File photo)

After more than six years of contentious court battles, developer Windy Gladney and BancorpSouth have settled their long-running lawsuit over construction loans related to The Greens at Millerville.

The two sides agreed to settle the case in late November, and signed off on the agreement shortly before Christmas. Terms of the settlement were not made public, and both sides have agreed not to discuss the terms of the deal.

But Gladney’s attorney Mary Olive Pierson says the settlement is fair and everyone is glad the matter is behind them.

“We had a mediation in late November and at the end of the day everyone was satisfied with the results,” Pierson says. “I’ve had all the litigation I can stand.”

The case was scheduled to go to trial in March.

Daily Report has the full story.