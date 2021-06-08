Get a glimpse inside the new City Pork location

Picture a deli paired with a full-service bar and plenty of outside seating—not to mention an oyster grill and bloody marys topped with bacon and wings.

This is the new City Pork at Highland Park Marketplace, and it’s a little bit of everything customers have come to know about the brand, plus more.

When the restaurant opens (tentatively set for June 9), City Pork fans will find the regular favorites, like the pork spring rolls, the glazed ribs and the barbecue platter all on the menu.

Owner Stephen Hightower says there will also be a few surprises, like the new Boar Bar cocktail bar, inspired by the oyster bar setup leftover from when the venue was home to the now-closed Adrian’s.

“They had a great bar, and we thought, ‘Hey, this could be its own little destination and enhance what City Pork is,’” Hightower says.

The revamped bar area offers an elegant, dimly lit ambiance to contrast with the bright, bustling energy of the main dining area. Guests can enjoy the cocktail selection along with the room’s decor, all created by local artists.

This marks the fourth operating location for City Pork, which is also open on Jefferson Highway, Government Street and LSU’s campus, plus the City Slice pizza and City Taco concepts that share a space on Chimes Street. Choosing the new location for the franchise’s expansion, Hightower says, was a “no-brainer.”

“This was already a well-established restaurant zone, so this was a facility we had our eyes on. This is really going to be a great test to see how our food can move throughout the city,” Hightower says.

Bringing back items like pies and smoked chicken fried steak, this newest location nods to now shuttered City Pork concepts including the Deli & Charcuterie underneath the Perkins Road overpass and the Kitchen & Pie restaurant.

“The beauty of City Pork is that each restaurant has its own nuances along with the old favorites people have loved over the years,” Hightower says.

When the restaurant opens to the public this week, it will be temporarily restricted to dinner hours. Hightower hopes to hire more staff and expand to offer lunch service by July 4.

This story was first published by 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter for Baton Rouge food and events news.