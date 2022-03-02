Gerry Lane rose from the Oklahoma Dust Bowl to build a Baton Rouge empire

Gerry Lane’s earliest moneymaking endeavor involved dragging pipe by mule to a ditch on family land, arranging the pipe like culverts and covering them with dirt to create a makeshift bridge so people who lived nearby had easier access to the river for fishing. His father had told him the project was a waste of time and not to do it.

But the 12-year-old knew his idea would work and did it anyway. The young entrepreneur charged 50 cents a car to drive across the bridge, and in three days, he had made more money than his father had brought home in weeks, says Lane’s son, Eric.

Lane, the founder of Gerry Lane Enterprises, is being inducted into the Business Hall of Fame and will be honored posthumously at the 2022 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala dinner March 9. The company, which includes Gerry Lane Chevrolet, Gerry Lane Cadillac and Gerry Lane Buick-GMC-Hummer, is one of the Capital Region’s most recognizable business names.

Lane was born Feb. 15, 1931, the sixth child of Burl and Bonnie Lane, in the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma and just in time for the crushing economic impacts of the Great Depression. At 22, Lane joined the many who were fleeing Oklahoma and heading west to California in search of cleaner air, better-paying jobs and a brighter future.

He sought employment as a car salesman, because his income would be based on his performance, rather than an hourly wage where he would be capped no matter how hard he worked. Incredibly, Gerry Lane sold his first car on his first day working at a dealership and went on to sell five cars that first week, Eric Lane says.

Read the full story about Lane’s life and legacy from the latest edition of Business Report.