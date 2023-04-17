Georgia-Pacific investing $50M in its Port Hudson paper mill

Georgia-Pacific is investing $50 million to upgrade its Port Hudson paper mill near Zachary, the company announced today.

The work will increase capacity and improve the capability of existing equipment and internal infrastructure, enhancing the company’s retail paper towel and bath tissue business including its own brands as well as private label products. The company’s statement does not mention whether the new project will change the number of employees at the mill.

Work on the project has begun and startup of the new lines is scheduled for the middle of the year, the company says. The Port Hudson mill currently operates two paper machines and a number of converting operations.