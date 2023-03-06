Georgia man who went missing from downtown Baton Rouge found dead 

A Georgia man who disappeared during a Louisiana business trip on Feb. 23 was found dead in Baton Rouge today.

Police say an investigation is underway into the death of Nathan Millard, 42, of Covington, Georgia. Police are currently awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

News outlets in Louisiana and Georgia reported that Millard was last seen at Happy’s Irish Pub downtown after attending an LSU basketball game with a client. His body was found early this morning about 3 miles away from downtown near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Chippewa Street.

The Advocate reported that he had a 7-year-old daughter with his wife, Amber, two teenage boys from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

