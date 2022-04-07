Genesis 360 founder Craig Stevens named an SBA small businessperson of the year 

Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 founder Craig Stevens has received a businessperson of the year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Stevens, whose business was named Business Report’s Company of the Year in March, was the SBA’s pick for Louisiana, according to an announcement from Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

An Opelousas native, Stevens served in the Air Force, before becoming a manager and director of more than 100 Circle K stores. In 2011, he started a parking lot striping company that would eventually become Genesis 360. The comapny is a fast-growing maintenance and construction force, which was this year awarded a $16 million, five-year contract from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, to maintain its 300-acre campus and military base.

The winners, one from every state and Washington, D.C., will be formally recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week. See the announcement.