How Gage, other tech providers are incorporating AI into their business model

Gage Telephone Systems, a Baton Rouge-based managed technology service provider, is joining other technology companies in incorporating AI systems into their services, specifically as it relates to detecting potentially malicious activity involving information technology.

Gage’s AI system, described as knowledge management, attempts to collate disparate, yet similar data to create a more comprehensive data set of broader information as it relates to the activities of its customers and products, says Mike Davis, Gage’s director of IT.

According to a press release, Gage is showcasing how businesses will also use AI knowledge management as a tool to “accelerate customer support with predictive insights.”

“Imagine … we were able to facilitate a collective brainstorm with everyone in a few seconds until we could provide you with the most brilliant, low-cost IT solution possible,” says Jason Landry, Gage’s vice president of sales.

The AI that Gage is implementing will translate into a 30% faster customer service response time regardless of industry, Landry says. This will be accomplished by the system searching through plain language for patterns so that technicians can better support their customers, Davis adds.

The ultimate goal in the implementation of AI into the customer service process is to allow for better detection of events that would threaten users and their systems’ security.