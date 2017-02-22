A fund to bolster Baton Rouge’s film industry is in the works

Video, movie, cinema vintage concept. Retro camera, reels and clapperboard. (Courtesy of iStockphoto)

Baton Rouge film professionals and LSU alumni are planning a film fund through the university that aims to inject sustainability into an industry that critics have long said is dominated by out-of-state ownership.

LSU alumni Patrick Mulhearn, executive director of Celtic Studios, and Sam Claitor, co-owner of the local film company Fable House, hatched the idea, which they say is in the early stages.

Tentatively called the “Purple and Gold Film Fund,” the fund would invest in local film productions that could train LSU students in the film process. Profits from any films made with fund investments would go back to the LSU Foundation, making the foundation essentially an executive producer.

“Louisiana is absolutely fantastic at facilitating productions,” Mulhearn says. “We have the crew, we have the infrastructure, we have the equipment, have the know how. … The valid criticism is, in the end, we don’t own it.”

