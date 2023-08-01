Full power restoration in Baton Rouge not expected until tonight 

Entergy has pushed the estimated power restoration time back to this evening after Monday afternoon’s thunderstorm left 23,000 businesses and homes in East Baton Rouge Parish without electricity.

Four transmission structures were damaged by a roof collapse on South Choctaw Drive during the storm, WBRZ-TV reports. The collapse left one person injured.

The utility company, which powers a vast majority of Baton Rouge-area customers, said in a statement released around 7 a.m. that it expects to have the lights back on before 10 p.m. Entergy also says Ascension Parish customers can expect full restoration by noon.

Part of the delay is that workers are having to wait for trees to be trimmed before they can repair the storm damage, according to Entergy.

As of 9 a.m., more than 6,000 Baton Rouge customers are still without power—and today’s temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees.