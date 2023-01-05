FTC looks to ban noncompete clauses

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a new rule that would bar companies from limiting their employees’ ability to leave and work for a rival or start a competing business.

The FTC majority says the practice “suppresses wages, hampers innovation, and blocks entrepreneurs from starting new businesses.” Business groups, which have argued that noncompete agreements help protect trade secrets and customer data, will likely challenge the rule in court.

“The freedom to change jobs is core to economic liberty and to a competitive, thriving economy,” FTC Chair Lina Khan says in a statement released today. “Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand.”

The agency estimates the proposed rule could increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year and expand career opportunities for about 30 million Americans. While often associated with high-level employees, noncompetes have been applied to janitors, security guards, baristas and schoolteachers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The commission voted 3-1 to issue the rule, calling noncompetes an unfair method of competition that violates Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act. In her dissent, Republican commissioner Christine Wilson says the agency’s authority to issue the sweeping rule “certainly will be challenged” and argues the FTC lacks enough evidence to impose the change.

The proposal “represents a radical departure from hundreds of years of legal precedent that employs a fact-specific inquiry into whether a non-compete clause is unreasonable in duration and scope, given the business justification for the restriction,” she writes.

The proposed rule would apply to independent contractors and unpaid interns and require employers to rescind existing noncompetes. The FTC will review public comments before issuing a final rule.