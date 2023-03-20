FTC investigating firms that do credit reports on small businesses 

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered five small-business credit reporting firms to provide information regarding their products and processes as part of a formal inquiry, Inc. magazine reports.

The firms—Dun & Bradstreet, Experian Information Solutions, Equifax, Ansonia Credit Data, and Creditsafe USA—are being asked to show what services they offer to small business owners to monitor and improve their credit report, how they collect credit data and how they address factual errors in reports.

“Like consumers, small businesses rely on fair and accurate credit reports in order to access key services. But because it isn’t covered by the same laws that apply to consumer services, credit reporting for businesses is tremendously opaque,” FTC Chair Lina Khan says in a statement

Credit reports for consumers are governed by the Fair Credit Reporting Act but small businesses don’t have any such federal laws, making it potentially difficult for business owners to resolve problems with their credit reports. Some may not even be aware that credit reports have been created for their companies. Read more from Inc.