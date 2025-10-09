From lemonade stand to local shelves: Brennan Williams’ sweet success story

Brennan Williams’ foray into entrepreneurship was a lemonade stand at age 9.

“I did it for Lemonade Day,” Williams says, referencing the nationwide event that introduces kids to business principles. “I got such positive feedback from it, it became a regular thing.”

After a few years of annual Lemonade Day sales, the budding entrepreneur formalized the operation in 2021, offering a bottled product at his family’s Brusly-based S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe. He also introduced a strawberry lemonade flavor.

By 202 3, he’d added three more flavors—green apple, ocean raspberry and watermelon—and convinced a handful of independent supermarkets to carry the refrigerated beverage. It’s now sold in eight stores in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Addis and Livonia. Partnerships have also helped spread the word. B1Bank promoted a sales booth for Williams at the downtown concert series Live After Five.

Williams is now working with food scientists at the LSU AgCenter food product incubator, Foodii, to reformulate the recipe to make it both scalable and all-natural. He says he also wants to develop a low-sugar option, as well as an Arnold Palmer-style lemonade-iced tea hybrid. As he grows, he plans to transition his current small-scale operation to bottling at Foodii’s facility.

“Then I plan on shopping it to different stores around the state, and eventually around the country,” he says.

The college sophomore is juggling the venture while working on a degree in industrial technology at Southeastern Louisiana University.