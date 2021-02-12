Free People eyeing Perkins Rowe location

Free People is eyeing a potential location in Perkins Rowe.

The Philadelphia-based retailer on Wednesday applied for an expedited commercial plan review permit, seeking a “tenant improvement commercial retail project” for the roughly 2,900-square-foot corner shell suite next to Frock Candy.

The leased area, which is also slated for an “interior white box renovation,” would include new interior walls and fixtures, according to the permit.

Other details, including a potential opening date, are unclear. Perkins Rowe marketing manager Chelsea Thibodaux deferred all comment to Free People, which did not respond to requests for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

Founded in 1984, the American bohemian apparel and lifestyle retail company sells women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, swimwear, cosmetics products and books, among other items that range in price from $4 to upward of $2,500.

Its parent organization, Urban Outfitters, already has a store in Perkins Rowe, two doors down from the space Free People wants to occupy.