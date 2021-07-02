FranU files plans for campus expansion

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University has filed plans with the Planning Commission for St. Francis Hall, a three-story, 75,000-square-foot building at Brittany and Picardy avenues in the heart of the Baton Rouge Health District that will serve as the “front door” to a cohesive, identifiable campus, FranU officials say.

The building, which will be the first major building project in the university’s history, will cost some $28 million and will enable the growing university to consolidate from the dozen or so scattered medical office buildings its 1,400 students now occupy into a single, multipurpose space.

According to plans filed Thursday, St. Francis Hall will be an L-shaped building that will serve as a classroom and administrative building for the university, which began nearly a century ago as a nursing school to support Our Lady of the Lake and today offers nearly two dozen associate, undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

It will also feature a chapel, and will reflect in its architectural features several aspects of FMOL’s Catholic faith, including the distinctive Franciscan cross and an exterior screen rendering of St. Francis.

“We really want the building to reflect what is behind the qualitative education we are providing, and to get to the heart of why we do what we do,” says Tina Holland, president and CEO of the university.

The chapel, though Roman Catholic, will be a place for all students, regardless of their faith, to relax and refocus, she says.

“We want it to be a space where students of all faiths can go, decompress and reflect on their purpose and why they came to FranU,” she says.

The building is the first of what could eventually be several components of the FranU campus. A long-term master plan envisions eventually developing new residence halls, additional academic and student support buildings, and a chapel.

Groundbreaking on the building, which will be on the site of what is currently FranU’s administrative building, is scheduled to begin this fall. A target completion date is set for fall 2023, which will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the university’s founding as a school of nursing.

The Planning Commission will take up the proposal at its August meeting.

