Friday, February 4, 2022 BusinessInsider Franchise tax exemption eliminates headache for most small businesses By David Jacobs - February 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Recently approved changes exempt the vast majority of Louisiana companies from the state’s franchise tax. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $0.89 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in