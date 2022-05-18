Four ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks 

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have quickly adopted remote working and transitioned to new technologies, such as contactless payments and online ordering. Unfortunately, these adjustments have come with increased risks. According to a 2022 report from Barracuda, a cloud and networks security company, small businesses with fewer than 100 employees receive 350% more social engineering attacks—like phishing, scamming or email compromise—than larger businesses.

Compared with larger companies, many small businesses have fewer resources to dedicate to cybersecurity, leaving them vulnerable to the ever-evolving tactics of cybercriminals. And dealing with the consequences of a cyberattack can be seriously detrimental to a business’s bottom line, costing approximately $25,000 per year.

Learn how to protect your small business from cyberattacks with these four tips:

Evaluate your online systems

Before you can effectively protect your business from cyberthreats, you should have a complete understanding of your current ecosystem of online computer operations. You can ask: “What do we do on any machine that’s connected to the internet whatsoever?” says Andrew Lipton, vice president, head of cyber claims at AmTrust Financial Services, a small-business insurance company. Lipton suggests reaching out to a legal expert, especially if you’re handling sensitive information like Social Security or credit card numbers, to get a better understanding of the consequences of a data breach/

Implement cybersecurity best practices

Even without the firepower of larger companies, small businesses can create a defense that discourages cybercriminals from carrying out their attacks, says Najma Sultana, chief security officer at Veem, a global payments provider for small businesses.

As a business owner, you can implement basic security and hygiene practices such as:

Installing firewalls to prevent unauthorized access to your networks;

Using antivirus software and ensuring that it’s updated regularly;

Regularly backing up data and storing it offline;

Requiring multifactor authentication.

“Many of the applications and software your company already uses will have built-in security features, but they won’t necessarily be turned on by default,” says Lauren Winchester, vice president of risk and response at Corvus Insurance.

Train your team

You and your employees are often the first line of defense in protecting your business from cyberattacks. In fact, according to the 2022 Global Risks Report by the World Economic Forum, 95% of cybersecurity issues can be traced to human error. Receiving basic cybersecurity training can help you and your employees learn to identify common threats such as phishing emails or suspicious downloads, as well as develop online best practices like safe browsing and strong passwords.

Invest in cybersecurity insurance

Cybersecurity insurance can help protect your business from financial losses caused by incidents such as data breaches, ransomware attacks and hacking. The best cyber insurance carriers in the market today are more than a backstop to financial loss, says Lipton of AmTrust Financial Services. These insurance companies will not only provide a comprehensive policy, but will also help evaluate your systems and offer advice.