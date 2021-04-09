Four reasons to apply for a PPP loan ASAP

Congress may have extended the Paycheck Protection Program through May, but with only $68 billion left in its coffers, the PPP may sunset well before then. Here are four reasons to apply for funds as soon as possible, according to Inc. magazine:

1. Funds could run out soon. During a March 24 Senate hearing on the efficacy of COVID-19 relief initiatives, Patrick Kelley of the Small Business Administration’s Office of Capital Access noted that the PPP program could exhaust its funding as early as mid-April.

2. You can apply for a second-draw loan without waiting. The SBA recently ruled that business owners may apply for a second-draw PPP loan, even if they don’t wait eight weeks after receiving their first-round checks.

3. Congress may appropriate more money to the PPP. Although some business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce suggest letting the PPP phase out, some lawmakers want to allow sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed entrepreneurs to retroactively apply for more money.

4. SBA has an error-code resolution plan. For many small businesses applying for a PPP loan this round, getting stuck on hold has been common. However, according to Lisa Simpson, vice president of firm services at the American Institute of CPAs, the SBA is hoping to use “machine learning” tools to reduce the time frame for getting loan approval. Read the full story.