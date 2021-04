We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Liz Smith and Adonica Duggin, both well-known for their work in economic development and education policy circles, have left their respective positions with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and New Schools for Baton Rouge to form their own education nonprofit.