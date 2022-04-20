For LSU coach Brian Kelly, it’s all about ‘the process,’ too

Brian Kelly arrived at LSU doing a Southern accent so badly that he will get a starring role when they do The Big Easy remake.

Then he tried to dance in a recruiting video and nailed “the white man’s overbite” from Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally.

But since then, the former Notre Dame coach has begun “the process,” a term famously repeated by former LSU coach Nick Saban when he drastically turned the program around beginning in November 1999, OutKick reports.

Kelly has tossed his dancing shoes and dialect dalliances away and put his head down. He is not complaining about the transfer portal. He’s a frequent flyer on it and desperately needed something like that. And now, he has the makings of a decent team that could win eight games next season, which would be just three away from the total number of wins between the last two LSU teams.

Saban won just eight games in his first season at LSU in 2000, but it was clear the team was going places. It just looked better coached.

Other than Saban himself, Kelly is clearly the most Saban-like coach at LSU since Paul Dietzel (1955-61). Dietzel inherited a 5-6 team and won a national championship in his fourth season in 1958. Saban inherited a 3-8 team after the 1998 season and won LSU’s next national championship in his fourth season in 2003.

Kelly, much like Saban, doesn’t waste time, and he doesn’t suffer fools. Kelly doesn’t try to be cute. Not since the dance video, anyway.

He exudes organization.

“It’s really about trying to build strong habits,” Kelly said of a daily health questionnaire he has all players fill out. “The consistency of approach is really important to me. To do it once in a while is not really going to effect change.”

