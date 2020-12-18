For banks, new year brings another wave of PPP and many questions

Heading into 2021, Baton Rouge banks are preparing for a new presidential administration and Congress, another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding and a vaccine rollout that’s expected to wrap by the end of next year.

Overall, officials with the Louisiana Bankers Association, Citizens Bank and Gulf Coast Bank & Trust anticipate the first quarter of 2021 to look very similar to what they’re seeing today, which includes steady loan production and increased margin compression amid the global pandemic. All things considered, they say, Baton Rouge has maintained a relatively healthy market, despite hits to the oil and gas and hospitality sectors.

Change is coming, but it’s a question of how much. Next year, there will be changes to bank regulatory policy, with bankers anticipating additional regulatory obligations in 2021 whether Congress passes any new bank legislation or not.

Only adding to the wave of uncertainty is Jan. 5, when the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs take place, which will determine whether the Democrats or Republicans control the Senate. Should the Senate maintain its Republican majority, they’re expecting little to change, but if Democrats take control, some potential policy changes could have some impact on their clients.

“Democrats have discussed raising the corporate tax rate,” says LBA President Robert Taylor “They’ve also talked about having the U.S. Postal Service offer bank products. I don’t know that anyone would want to go to the post office and make a deposit or loan payment, but it’s a possibility.”

In the meantime, banks are closely monitoring the SBA’s rules for the next round of PPP funding, which they hope will be clearer than they were for the initial rounds. They plan to begin processing loan applications early next year.

“Federal funding is going to be huge,” says Brooks Lewis, CEO of Citizens Bank. “This next round of relief will be instrumental in keeping businesses open.”

The high volume of PPP loans has been a major income generator for banks throughout 2020, though it’s also forced them to absorb far more risk than usual.

As margin compression continues, Lewis doesn’t expect Citizens to bring home as much revenue in 2021 as it did this year. Still, he says his bank is in good financial shape, having recouped the additional $125,000 it stuffed in its loan loss reserves in April.

Meanwhile, Gary Littlefield, Baton Rouge market president for Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, is keeping an eye on inflation. If the inflation mark is elevated, there could be a bump in interest rates, which Littlefield says would help banks and the entire financial industry with margin compression.

He also sees promise in the COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been rolled out in local hospitals and is expected to inoculate a wider swath of the population by late 2021.

But local bankers are concerned about certain real estate holdings; specifically, office space and retail. As more people work from home amid the pandemic, some white-collar employers may no longer see a need to pay rent on a 10,000-square-foot downtown office space, for instance.

Littlefield expects clients will dial back on those kinds of real estate investment opportunities in the coming year, which leaves some questions to be answered.

“It’s forced us to think, if this was a deal we used to do at 70-80 percent loan to cost every day, now we might do it at 65 percent,” he says. “Then, what’s going to happen to appraisals next year when all this shakes out? That could change if everyone gets vaccinated, but we’ll see.”