Football expected to drive Louisiana sports betting revenue toward goal line

This is the first full season of football since Louisiana legalized sports betting last year, and the state’s top gambling regulator said he expects NFL and college games to generate enough tax revenue to make up the 40% difference between current levels and predictions.

The accounting of tax revenue from Louisiana’s newly authorized sports betting books came at Wednesday’s meeting of the Gaming Control Board. Chair Ronnie Johns said he estimates year-to-date state revenue from sports betting to be at $18.3 million. Legal sports gambling began in November 2021, with legal mobile betting beginning in January 2022.

According to Johns, a former state senator who supported legislation in 2021 to legalize sports gambling, sports betting was anticipated at the time to bring in around $30 million in tax revenue annually.

Of the revenue, 25% goes toward early childhood education, 10% goes to local governments, and the rest is directed to other areas including programs for gambling addiction.

“The fact that we are now entering our first full football season, college two weeks ago and the NFL last weekend, no doubt is going to drive some numbers and some revenue for us,” Johns says. “So we’re just anxious to see what football season does for us.”

In an interview, Johns said he expects wagers to jump if LSU has a successful football season but anticipates revenues to be just fine no matter what happens.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.