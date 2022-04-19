Food also a star attraction at Baton Rouge Blues Festival

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is known for its good Southern music, but did you know it’s also a great place to try out all kinds of local eateries and food trucks? From tacos to po-boys and plates that cost less than $20, you can taste a few things or try it all. Grab a quick bite between blues sets or sample a smorgasbord with a little of everything.

Caribbean Express: You may have seen this light-blue food truck parked downtown during lunch or chilling outside The Radio Bar late at night. This truck serves all the goodness of Caribbean food with fast service and generous portions. Feast on quesadillas, nachos and tacos offered with a variety of protein options like steak, chicken or pork. If you’re in a sandwich mood, try a pork po-boy and cheeseburger.

Rio Tacos and Tequila: Fans of this downtown restaurant will be happy to see it set up at the festival with all their favorites. Empanadas, tamales and tacos will be the perfect treats to carry around as you make your way from stage to stage to catch all the live music. If you like what you taste, don’t forget to check out the location at 333 Third St. to try out everything the full menu has to offer.

Those Sugar Mamas: While it may be easy to get caught up in all the savory options, you’re going to want something sweet after. Those Sugar Mamas offers the perfect selection to satisfy your sweet tooth. Cool off on a hot festival day with New Orleans-style snoballs topped with sprinkles and candy. Finish off your festival meal with French macarons in a variety of flavors. These delectable sandwich desserts are also available with vegan ingredients.

Finna-Eat: This Black-owned business aims to serve good home-cooked food from the “bayou to the bay.” The eatery is known for its gourmet cajun chicken sandwich complete with pickles and topped with slaw. Along with this mouthwatering sandwich, try out Louisiana delicacies like crawfish etouffee and jambalaya pasta.

Phat Mama’s Kajun Kitchen: This purple food truck is hard to miss and equally hard to pass up once you see the menu. Choose from gourmet potatoes stuffed with seafood or alfredo, or a variety of sandwiches and plates that will keep you full for the whole day. From hot potatoes to burgers and wings, Phat Mama’s Kajun Kitchen will satisfy any craving you have.

For a complete list of mobile eateries, food trucks and snack stands go here.