Key FMOL official takes job with Sarasota, Florida, health system

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Chief Financial Officer Jeff Limbocker will be the next CFO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System in Sarasota, Florida, effective Oct. 3, local media report.

Limbocker has worked in leadership roles with FMOL since 1995. He served as executive vice president and CFO of the multi-hospital system for the past three years. He previously served 10 years as regional CFO for the health system’s Baton Rouge market and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Limbocker will succeed William Woeltjen, who is retiring at the end of the year. Woeltjen has served 12 years as Sarasota Memorial’s CFO and three previous years as treasurer.