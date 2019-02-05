Fluker Farms receives $60K from LSU for zero-waste research

Soldier Fly Technologies has been selected to receive $60,000 from LSU’s Sustainability Fund to support the implementation of its organic waste upcycling project.



Soldier Fly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Port Allen-based insect breeding facility Fluker Farms, is exploring the potential of using the black soldier fly insect as both a food waste management solution as well as a sustainable protein source for people to eat.

Known for their voracious appetites, black soldier larvae consume large amounts of discarded food and can be used used to create high-protein animal feed and rich plant fertilizer.



Although David Fluker, owner of Fluker Farms, began investing in black soldier fly research almost a decade ago, his recent focus has been a collaborative research effort with LSU’s Department of Entomology.



“The potential for this special insect to offer a natural, sustainable, zero-waste solution is remarkable,” says Devon Brits, an LSU Ph.D. candidate working with Fluker. “This additional funding comes at a key time as we begin to set up a BSF site on campus.”



LSU’s Student Sustainability Fund was adopted by the student body in 2016 to foster the development and implementation of specific projects that increase environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and/or eco-friendly technologies on campus. It is collected as a $2 fee per student each semester. Read the full announcement.