Five Guys franchise near LSU’s North Gate closes

The Five Guys franchise on Highland Road near LSU’s North Gate has closed, the property’s listing agent confirms.

The lease was up for renewal and the franchisee opted not to renew, says Justin Langlois with Stirling Properties.

Five Guys is in the process of vacating the space and it will be available for a new tenant in the coming weeks, Langlois says. The 3,229-square-foot space is listed at $30 per square foot for an annual lease, or $8,072 monthly.

The two remaining Five Guys locations in Baton Rouge are in Towne Center and Long Farm Village.