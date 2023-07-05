Wednesday, July 5, 2023 BusinessInsider Five Guys among new businesses coming to Settlement on Shoe Creek in Central By Eric L. Taylor - July 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Five Guys is set to open a location at The Settlement on Shoe Creek shopping center in Central. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in