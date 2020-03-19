First-quarter unemployment tax payments deferred for Louisiana employers

Louisiana employers have received temporary relief from paying their 2020 first-quarter unemployment taxes.

Employers will still be required to file their first-quarter wage and tax reports with the agency by April 30, according to a morning announcement by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, though payment of the associated taxes will be deferred until June 30.

Additionally, employers’ unemployment insurance experience tax rate will not be impacted by COVID-19-related claims.

“With the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Louisiana businesses are dealing with unprecedented challenges,” says Ava Dejoie, Louisiana Workforce Commission secretary. “Our goal in deferring payment of quarterly unemployment taxes is to do what we can to help these businesses through this difficult time.”

Unemployment taxes paid by employers go into the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, which pays unemployment benefits. That fund was worth $1.05 billion as of Wednesday, making it the nation’s 17th strongest unemployment trust fund, according to the agency.

Starting April 1, Louisiana employers can begin filing their quarterly wage and tax reports through LWC’s web-based system, LAWATS, which is accessible through the agency’s website.

This deferral by the LWC is similar to one planned by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for federal income tax payments.